Lukashenko has announced "selective" mobilisation of units in Belarus, - media

Belarus's self-proclaimed president, Alexander Lukashenko, has announced his intention to carry out a "selective" mobilization of certain military units in the country.

According to Censor.NET, the Belarusian news agency BELTA reports this.

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Lukashenko made this statement during a meeting with Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin.

What Lukashenko said

According to Lukashenko, Belarus is supposedly "committed to peace," but the army must be prepared for combat.

"We will mobilize specific units in order to prepare them for war," he said.

Lukashenko added that he hopes to avoid war.

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What else was discussed

Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said that the meeting also included discussions on assessments of the army's combat readiness.

According to him, the inspections were carried out on Lukashenko’s orders, as well as in accordance with the plans of the Belarusian Ministry of Defense and General Staff.

According to Khrenin, the military leadership subsequently drew "certain conclusions."