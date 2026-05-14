Consequences of enemy attack on Kyiv: people trapped under rubble, rescue efforts are ongoing. PHOTOS

Russian forces have launched yet another large-scale attack on Kyiv, striking residential areas and civilian infrastructure in several districts of the capital.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

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In the Darnytskyi district, a multi-storey residential building was hit, causing structural collapse. Ten people have been rescued, and emergency rescue operations are underway to search for victims. At another location, debris was reported to have fallen onto the grounds of a petrol station.

In the Solomianskyi district, a parked car caught fire.

Debris has been found on the carriageway in the Holosiivskyi district of the city.

In the Sviatoshynskyi district, debris has been reported to have fallen onto an open area.

In the Obolonskyi district, debris was reported to have fallen onto open ground and onto a three-storey car park and business centre. Also, at another address, debris damaged a flat on the 12th floor of a residential building and struck a 25-storey unfinished building; there are casualties.

In the Dniprovskyi district, the attack caused a fire on the roof of a five-storey residential building. One casualty has been identified. At another address, a UAV struck a five-storey building. Damage to a private residential building has also been reported. At another address, the attack caused a fire in several garages and a parked car.

Consequences of the attack

















