Ukraine’s armored vehicles enter international markets: foreign armies interested in combat-tested equipment

Ukrainian manufacturers of armored vehicles and military vehicles are gradually entering international markets. Foreign partners are increasingly showing interest in Ukrainian armored vehicles, mobile anti-drone platforms, and solutions for modern drone warfare.

This was stated by Ihor Fedirko, executive director of the Ukrainian Council of Defence Industry (UCDS), Delo.ua reports.

Which companies produce armored vehicles in Ukraine

Among the key Ukrainian manufacturers of armored vehicles, Fedirko named Ukrainian Armor, which produces the Novator line of armored vehicles, as well as Praktyka, known for its Kozak vehicles.

He also noted separately:

Varta armored vehicles produced by Ukrainian Armor

Dzhura armored vehicles

the Inguar-3 platform by Inguar Defence

the Gyurza family of armored vehicles

Oncilla, a Polish version based on the Ukrainian Dozor-B design

In 2025, the Ministry of Defense codified the new Varta-2 and UAT.GYURZA-02 models and approved Dzhura for operation.

EW on wheels has become a new market segment

Mobile electronic warfare systems integrated directly into vehicle platforms have become a separate area of development for Ukraine’s defense industry.

This refers to installing EW modules, antennas, power supply systems, cooling systems and communications systems on armored vehicles or pickup trucks. Fedirko named Kvertus and AD CERBERUS among the companies working in this segment.

Ukrainian vehicles are already attracting interest from foreign partners

"We are already seeing Ukrainian armored vehicles entering international markets through exhibitions, presentations and direct contacts with partners," Fedirko said.

Read more: "Drone without human is nothing": Is Ukrainian arms export possible without Ukrainian expertise?

He separately mentioned Ukravtekh, which, according to him, is drawing significant interest at international exhibitions. In his view, the platforms likely to see the greatest demand will be those that have proven effective in drone warfare and can quickly adapt to new threats.

"For foreign armies, Ukrainian military vehicles are of interest primarily because of combat experience, the speed of adaptation and their ability to operate in modern drone warfare," Fedirko concluded.

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As reported earlier, Ukrainian Armor said it has no contracts for the supply of long-range 155 mm ammunition in 2026 and called on the Ministry of Defense to urgently resolve the issue.

As a reminder, in early March, the Ukrainian Bohdana self-propelled artillery system was unveiled at an arms exhibition in the Middle East for the first time.