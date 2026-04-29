"Ukrainian Armor" stated that there are no contracts in place for the supply of long-range 155 mm ammunition in 2026 and called on the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense to urgently resolve the situation.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press office of "Ukrainian Armor."

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"In December 2025, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted the state budget for 2026. In January of this year, the General Staff of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine finalized their procurement plans for this year, taking into account the available financial resources.

The General Staff has prioritized the procurement of 155mm long-range rounds. Today is April 29, 2026. "The Defense Procurement Agency" has not yet signed a single contract for the supply of 155mm rounds. "Such delays can only be explained by behind-the-scenes intrigues regarding the selection of the 'right' suppliers," the statement reads.

As the company noted, since the start of the full-scale invasion, "Ukrainian Armor" has fulfilled 100% of its delivery commitments to the Ministry of Defense for 155 mm rounds of various ranges.

"Our company has a licensing agreement with a global manufacturer, and our deliveries are confirmed by shipment," the company emphasized.

Foreign suppliers of DPA are delaying deliveries

At the same time, foreign suppliers to the Defense Procurement Agency are delaying the delivery of tens of thousands of 155-mm artillery rounds that are urgently needed at the front.

As of now, the actual fulfillment of contracts for the supply of 155 mm ammunition ranges from 30% to 50% across various calendar periods.

For example, in 2025, the fulfillment rate for contracts to supply 155 mm rounds was less than 50%.

"Our company is virtually the only supplier of the scarce 155-mm long-range shells—we fulfill our contracts, while the 'Agency's' unscrupulous suppliers have failed to deliver ammunition for years and have not returned the advances they received," Ukrainian Armor emphasized.

For example, in 2024, 30% of the total order for 155mm long-range rounds was contracted with UAV, and 100% of those rounds were delivered; however, 46% of the long-range rounds contracted with other suppliers have not been delivered at all, even as of today!

Read more: Ukrainian Armor’s UB60D UAV and "Protector" UGV can be ordered via DOT-Chain and on Brave1 Market

DPA selects the "lowest-priced" bids

Year after year, "DPA," whether intentionally or unintentionally, makes the same mistakes: it awards contracts to the "cheapest" bidders—companies that fail to demonstrate their ability to supply and manufacture the required equipment. And this happens not only with 155 mm artillery but also with other artillery calibers.

The front is short on valuable ammunition

The Security Service of Ukraine noted that there is once again a threat that billions of hryvnias could be frozen by similar decisions, and the front lines are once again being deprived of vital ammunition.

"We urge the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense to urgently resolve the issue of contracting with trusted suppliers for long-range firing exercises," the defense company stated.