Russians launch more than 40 strikes on Dnipropetrovsk region: two injured

Throughout the day on 15 May, Russian troops attacked the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region almost 40 times with artillery and UAVs, leaving people injured.

Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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Nikopol district

In the Nikopol district, the Russians targeted Nikopol and the Chervonohryhorivka, Pokrovske, Marhanets, and Myrove communities.

Trucks, cars, and outbuildings were damaged.

Two people were injured in the strikes. Men aged 64 and 49 will receive outpatient treatment.

Synelnykove district

In the Synelnykove district, the enemy struck the Pokrovske and Slovianka communities. A private house was damaged.