Command posts and other enemy targets were hit. Details of attack on Ryazan Oil Refinery have been confirmed, – General Staff

Yesterday and during the night of 16 May 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces struck a number of key targets belonging to the Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as reported by Censor.NET.

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Which targets were hit

In particular, an enemy command post in the Pokrovsk area of the Donetsk region was hit, as well as an enemy UAV command post in Grafskoye in the Donetsk region.

A hangar containing enemy military equipment in Selidovo, Donetsk region, was also hit.

In addition, strikes were carried out on an enemy logistics depot in Baranivka, Luhansk region, and an enemy repair unit in Pryvillia, Kherson region.

Watch more: Operators from "Spartan" brigade launched series of strikes on occupiers’ logistics near Donetsk. VIDEO

Strikes on enemy personnel

Ukrainian troops also struck concentrations of the occupiers’ manpower in Shakhtarsk, Mykhailivka, Yalta, Selidove in the Donetsk region, in Lyubymivka in Zaporizhzhia region, and in the areas of a number of other settlements.

Strike on oil refinery

Details have been confirmed regarding the strikes on the night of 15 May against the infrastructure of the Ryazan Oil Refinery (Ryazan Oblast, Russian Federation) – the AVT-3, AVT-4 and AT-6 processing units, as well as the diesel fuel hydrotreating unit, were damaged.

The Ryazan Oil Refinery is one of the largest oil refining enterprises in the Russian Federation and is involved in supplying fuel to Russian occupation forces.