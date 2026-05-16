Occupiers have struck Dnipropetrovsk region more than 70 times: one person has been killed and nine wounded, including two children

Throughout the day on May 16, Russian forces attacked the Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 70 times using drones, artillery, and missiles, resulting in one fatality and several injuries.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

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Nikopol District

In the Nikopol region, the communities of Nikopol, Marhanetsk, Pokrovska, Chervonohryhorivka, and Myrivka were targeted.

Damage was caused to infrastructure, administrative buildings, gas stations, a kindergarten, a store, high-rise and single-family homes, outbuildings, and cars.

A 38-year-old man was killed as a result of enemy strikes. Nine people were injured. Two were hospitalized in moderate condition. The rest are receiving outpatient treatment. Among them are two children—a 10-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy.

Kryvyi Rih District

In the Kryvyi Rih region, Russian forces targeted Kryvyi Rih itself and the Zelenodolsk community. The infrastructure and a local business were severely damaged.