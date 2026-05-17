Bulgaria won Eurovision 2026: Ukraine came 9th. VIDEO

Bulgaria won this year's Eurovision Song Contest.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Bulgaria won

Bulgaria’s representative, DARA, with the song ‘Bangaranga’, received 516 points from the jury and viewers in the contest final.

The winner’s performance

Israel and Romania took second and third place in the contest respectively. Australia and Italy also made it into the top five.

Ukraine’s result

Ukraine’s representative, Leléka, with the song ‘Ridnym’, came 9th.

Ukraine received a total of 221 points: 54 from the jury and 167 from the public.

Leléka performed as number 7. After her performance, the singer shouted "Glory to Ukraine!" from the stage and made a trident gesture.

Leléka’s performance

As a reminder, Vienna hosted the Eurovision Song Contest in 2026. This year, 25 countries competed in the final.