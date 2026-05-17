Holding positions on northern outskirts of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad no longer offers any tactical advantage to Defense Forces,- Butusov

Currently, the main defensive challenge for our troops is the northern outskirts of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad.

This was reported by Yurii Butusov, commander of the unmanned systems platoon of the "Khartiia" Brigade, according to Censor.NET.

What is the situation in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad?

"Unfortunately, we have lost most of these towns—the enemy has used high-rise buildings to mount antennas for their UAVs, and has now gained a significant advantage in the air in these very areas. And from the perspective of UAV command and control in this area, our continued holding of positions on the northern outskirts of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad has ceased to provide a tactical advantage, because the enemy has established a no-fly zone, the enemy has expanded the no-fly zone, and now our soldiers have to break through in order to reach these positions and also exit them at great risk," he noted.

According to the soldier, neither normal logistics nor normal supply operations nor the evacuation of the wounded are currently possible.

Read more: Adoption of bill on taxation of parcels is step towards defeat in war, - Butusov

Kilzone expansion

"Under these conditions, I don’t see the point in holding onto positions where we suffer greater losses than the enemy. I believe that modern high-tech warfare allows us, on the contrary, instead of entering the enemy’s combat zones, the tactical art of commanders and military leaders now lies in forcing the enemy to operate within our combat zones—where our UAVs have technological and tactical advantages in eliminating enemy personnel—and avoiding such traps ourselves. When we talk about a kill zone, it is important to note that the kill zone is now the primary form of ground combat. And in order to gain a tactical advantage, you must create conditions where your UAV operators outperform the enemy’s UAV operators. In other words, the enemy is forced to operate in conditions where they are easy to locate and destroy, while our positions remain covered," Butusov added.