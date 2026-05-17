46 combat engagements have been recorded on front line. Enemy is attacking most actively in Kostiantynivka sector, – General Staff

Since the start of the day, the aggressor has attacked the positions of the Defence Forces 46 times.

This is stated in the report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the situation at the front as of 16:00 on 17 May, reports Censor.NET.

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Russian strikes on Ukraine

Artillery shelling of border areas continues.

Today, the following settlements in the Sumy region were affected: Tovstodubove, Rohizne, Sopych, Korenok, Marchykhina Buda, Sukhodil, Ulanove, Yastrubshchyna, Bezsalivka, Bachivsk, Volfyne, and Kozache.

In the Chernihiv region – Yeline, Yasna Polyana, Mykhalchyna-Sloboda, and Khrinivka.

The settlements of Vilna Sloboda and Ulanove in Sumy Oblast have come under air strikes.

Situation in the north

Two clashes took place in the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk sectors; the enemy carried out two air strikes, used three guided bombs, and fired on settlements and our troops’ positions 35 times.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war – approximately 1,348,790 (+1,170 in the last 24 hours), 11,938 tanks, 42,215 artillery systems, 24,578 armoured vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy launched four assaults on our units’ positions in the areas of the settlements of Vovchanski Khutory, Dvorichanske, and towards Ternova and Kolodyazne.

According to the General Staff, the enemy did not carry out any offensive operations in the Kupiansk direction.

Combat operations in the east

In the Lyman sector, five clashes with the enemy have taken place since the start of the day in the direction of the settlements of Lyman, Drobysheve and Zarichne.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Defence Forces successfully repelled one attempt by the invaders to advance towards Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, no enemy offensive operations were recorded.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the invaders carried out 14 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Ivanopil, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, Toretsk, Sofiivka and in the direction of Vilne. Three firefights are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the start of the day, the occupiers have attempted 10 times to dislodge our troops from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Udachne and Molodetske. One battle is ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded.

Fighting in the south

In the Huliaipole sector, the Defence Forces successfully repelled nine enemy attacks in the areas around the settlements of Zlagoda, Varvarivka and towards Novozhorzhia, Zaliznychne and Charivne. Two more clashes are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy carried out one unsuccessful offensive operation in the Bilohirya area.

No enemy offensive operations have been recorded in the Prydniprovskyi direction.

In other sectors, there are currently no significant changes in the situation. No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded.