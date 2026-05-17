Ukrainian-designed weapons were used to strike targets in Moscow region of Russian Federation, - General Staff

On May 16 and during the night of May 17, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of key targets belonging to the Russian aggressor. In particular, a facility in the Moscow region of the Russian Federation that manufactures microchips for high-precision weapons was hit.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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A company that manufactures microchips for high-precision weapons

"The Angstrom facility in Zelenograd, Moscow Oblast, Russia, which specializes in the production of high-tech products and microchips for precision weapons, has been hit. A fire has been reported on the premises," the statement said.

It is noted that the company is a key component of the Russian military-industrial complex and is involved in the production of microelectronics, radio-electronic equipment, optical systems, and robotics for the enemy’s military needs.

Damage to the pumping station

Also in the Moscow Region, the Solnechnogorskaya pumping station has been hit; it is a critical component of the ring-shaped oil products pipeline around Moscow and is used to pump, store, and ship large volumes of gasoline and diesel fuel, including supplies for the Russian military.

A fire has been reported on the premises.

The General Staff reported that Ukrainian-developed systems—such as the RS-1 "Bars," FP-1 "Firepoint," and BARS-SM "GLADIATOR"—were used to strike targets in the Moscow region.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war – approximately 1,348,790 (+1,170 in the last 24 hours), 11,938 tanks, 42,215 artillery systems, 24,578 armoured vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Enemy command posts

Among other targets, an enemy command post in the Bunge area of the Donetsk region and enemy UAV control centers in the Dvorichna area of the Kharkiv region, Zavytne in the Kherson region, and Udachne in the Donetsk region were struck.

Destruction of enemy personnel

In addition, Ukrainian troops struck enemy troop concentrations in the areas of Myrne in the Donetsk region, Krasnogorsk in the Zaporizhzhia region, and Volfyne in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, as well as two occupier concentrations in the Novookonomichne area of the Donetsk region.

"We extend our gratitude for their effective combat operations to the soldiers of the 412th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade, the 107th Kremenchuk Rocket Artillery Brigade, the 19th 'Saint Barbara' Missile Brigade, the 1st Separate Unmanned Systems Center, and other representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and all Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine," the statement reads.