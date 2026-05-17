Russian TV channels have downplayed scale of Ukrainian attack on Moscow, - media

Russian propaganda TV channels—Channel One, Russia-1, and NTV—downplayed the scale of one of the largest Ukrainian strikes on Moscow and the Moscow Region of the Russian Federation on the night of May 17.

This is reported by "Medusa" with reference to "The Agency," according to Censor.NET.

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Russian TV downplayed the scale of the attack on Moscow

It is noted that TV channels devoted less than a minute to covering "one of the largest drone attacks since the start of the war," reporting on the incident at the beginning of their newscasts as if it had just happened, even though several hours had already passed since the attack.

"The Agency" notes that the TV channels have not prepared any full-length reports.

Specifically, on Channel One’s 10 a.m. newscast, while announcing the day’s main stories, the anchor did not include the massive attack in his overview of the four key events. He began discussing the attack only a minute and a half into the broadcast, in the first segment.

Watch more: Spectacular footage of Ukrainian UAV exploding during attack on Moscow oil refinery. VIDEO

What happened before?

As a reminder, on the night of May 17, the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck a defense industry facility and a number of oil facilities in the Moscow Region of the Russian Federation.

Specifically, in the Moscow Region, the following areas were affected: