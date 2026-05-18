Number of injured in Dnipro rises to 18, children among wounded (updated). PHOTOS

Russian forces’ latest strike on Dnipro has left 18 people injured. Children are among the wounded.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced by Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Hanzha.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Earlier, medical assistance was provided to a 10-year-old boy. Four other adults were also receiving outpatient treatment alongside him.

"Another four people were hospitalized. All are in moderate condition," the statement said.

Rescuers extinguished a fire caused by the Russian attack on the roof of a 24-story residential building in Dnipro. No casualties were reported in that building.

See more: Russians attack Dnipro with drones: woman injured, fires in city. PHOTOS (updated)

Update

As of 7 a.m. on May 18, the number of people injured in the Russian strike on Dnipro had risen.

"There are already 18 people injured as a result of the Russian attack on Dnipro. Among them are a 2-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy. The children are receiving outpatient treatment," Hanzha said.

He added that eight people had been hospitalized — four women and four men. Doctors assess their condition as moderate. All victims are receiving necessary medical assistance.

Aftermath of the attack









