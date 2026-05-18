ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10621 visitors online
News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
3 502 8

Russia’s total combat losses since start of war: about 1,350,010 (+1,220 over past day), 11,939 tanks, 42,262 artillery systems, 24,583 AFVs. INFOGRAPHICS

Ukraine’s Defense Forces have eliminated 1,350,010 Russian occupiers since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from 24 February 2022 to 18 May 2026 are estimated at:

  • personnel: about 1,350,010 (+1,220)
  • tanks: 11,939 (+1)
  • armored fighting vehicles: 24,583 (+5)
  • artillery systems: 42,262 (+47)
  • MLRS: 1,792 (+2)
  • air defense systems: 1,386 (+2)
  • aircraft: 436 (+0)
  • helicopters: 353 (+1)
  • unmanned ground vehicles: 1,415 (+5)
  • operational-tactical UAVs: 297,057 (+1,603)
  • cruise missiles: 4,628 (+0)
  • warships / boats: 33 (+0)
  • submarines: 2 (+0)
  • vehicles and fuel tanks: 97,338 (+220)
  • special equipment: 4,200 (+4)

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war – approximately 1,348,790 (+1,170 in the last 24 hours), 11,938 tanks, 42,215 artillery systems, 24,578 armoured vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Russian combat losses hit 1.35 million troops

Author: 

Russian Army (11859) Armed Forces HQ (5168) liquidation (3058) elimination (7328)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 