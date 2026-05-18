Russia’s total combat losses since start of war: about 1,350,010 (+1,220 over past day), 11,939 tanks, 42,262 artillery systems, 24,583 AFVs. INFOGRAPHICS
Ukraine’s Defense Forces have eliminated 1,350,010 Russian occupiers since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from 24 February 2022 to 18 May 2026 are estimated at:
- personnel: about 1,350,010 (+1,220)
- tanks: 11,939 (+1)
- armored fighting vehicles: 24,583 (+5)
- artillery systems: 42,262 (+47)
- MLRS: 1,792 (+2)
- air defense systems: 1,386 (+2)
- aircraft: 436 (+0)
- helicopters: 353 (+1)
- unmanned ground vehicles: 1,415 (+5)
- operational-tactical UAVs: 297,057 (+1,603)
- cruise missiles: 4,628 (+0)
- warships / boats: 33 (+0)
- submarines: 2 (+0)
- vehicles and fuel tanks: 97,338 (+220)
- special equipment: 4,200 (+4)
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