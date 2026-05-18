Russia’s total combat losses since start of war: about 1,350,010 (+1,220 over past day), 11,939 tanks, 42,262 artillery systems, 24,583 AFVs. INFOGRAPHICS

Ukraine’s Defense Forces have eliminated 1,350,010 Russian occupiers since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

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Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from 24 February 2022 to 18 May 2026 are estimated at:

personnel: about 1,350,010 (+1,220)

tanks: 11,939 (+1)

armored fighting vehicles: 24,583 (+5)

artillery systems: 42,262 (+47)

MLRS: 1,792 (+2)

air defense systems: 1,386 (+2)

aircraft: 436 (+0)

helicopters: 353 (+1)

unmanned ground vehicles: 1,415 (+5)

operational-tactical UAVs: 297,057 (+1,603)

cruise missiles: 4,628 (+0)

warships / boats: 33 (+0)

submarines: 2 (+0)

vehicles and fuel tanks: 97,338 (+220)

special equipment: 4,200 (+4)

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war – approximately 1,348,790 (+1,170 in the last 24 hours), 11,938 tanks, 42,215 artillery systems, 24,578 armoured vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS