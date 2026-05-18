European Solidarity MP Stepan Kubiv dies at 64

European Solidarity MP Stepan Kubiv has died at the age of 64.

This was reported by the parliament’s press service, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"The leadership of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, MPs, and the leadership and staff of the parliament’s Secretariat express their condolences over the death of Stepan Kubiv, a People’s Deputy of Ukraine of the ninth convocation.

He died at the age of 64," the statement said.

During his work in the Verkhovna Rada, Stepan Kubiv was a member of the Committee on Economic Development.

Read more: Ukraine imposed 12 restrictive measures against Russian goods, Deputy PM Kubiv says

What is known about Stepan Kubiv?

Kubiv was a Member of the Ukrainian Parliament of several convocations. From February to June 2014, he headed the National Bank of Ukraine.

From April 2016 to August 2019, he served as First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Ukraine.

He was one of the commandants of the National Resistance Headquarters during the Euromaidan events.

Read more: First US trade mission in 10 years arrives in Ukraine