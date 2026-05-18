Russia preparing reinforced offensive on Pokrovsk front: concentrating artillery and unmanned systems near Pokrovsk – 7th Air Assault Corps

On the Pokrovsk front, the Russian army is increasing its artillery and a network of drone crews to support offensive operations in the Donetsk region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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"In the Pokrovsk agglomeration, the enemy is significantly increasing the presence of artillery and trying to create an extensive network of launch sites for enemy UAV crews. The enemy uses these forces and assets to support their own offensive actions, in particular, in the direction of Hryshyne," the military noted.

Joint coordination to counter Russian artillery

To increase the effectiveness of counter-battery warfare, the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces of Ukraine held a coordination meeting with the participation of the Lasar’s Group special UAS unit and the 414th Separate Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces "Madyar's Birds".

The participants analyzed the current nature of the enemy's actions and identified priority tasks for mutual work.

Among the decisions made: to deploy joint unmanned systems crews of the 7th Air Assault Corps and the 414th Separate Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces "Madyar's Birds"; to improve the quality of aerial reconnaissance for the effective detection and destruction of artillery, which the enemy is heavily camouflaging.

The meeting participants also agreed to increase the number of sorties by crews that will work exclusively against artillery and the launch sites of Russian UAV operators.

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