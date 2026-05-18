’Rear-line’ posts were being sold: SSU has uncovered schemes to evade military service and mobilisation in four regions. PHOTOS

Four new schemes for evading military service and mobilization have been uncovered.

This was reported by the SSU press service, according to Censor.NET.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

For example, the organizers of schemes that transferred military personnel to "rear" positions or helped draft dodgers avoid conscription through forged documents were arrested.

Chernihiv Region

A military unit commander has been exposed for transferring mobilized soldiers from combat units to the Chernihiv garrison in exchange for money.

It has been documented how the suspect registered three soldiers as "logistics personnel" and "made" nearly 2 million hryvnias off them.

Watch more: SSU "Alfa" special forces eliminated over 2,500 occupiers in week using FPV drones. VIDEO

Zhytomyr Region

The commander of one of the Ukrainian Armed Forces brigades has been detained for hiring acquaintances and relatives into his unit.

"At the same time, those who were 'mobilized' did not actually perform military duties, did not report to their units, and remained at their actual places of residence."

"To do this, the official confiscated his 'subordinates'' bank cards and embezzled their salaries. In this way, he 'earned' 370,000 hryvnias," the statement said.

Khmelnytskyi Region

The deputy commander of a Ukrainian Armed Forces training center has been charged with accepting bribes of $5,000 in exchange for transferring conscripts to rear military units.

To this end, the suspect promised to write letters of recommendation and to influence military unit commanders he knew.

Watch more: SSU "Alfa" special forces eliminated over 2,500 occupiers in week using FPV drones. VIDEO

Lviv Region

A border guard unit contractor was caught red-handed offering to "remove" draft dodgers from military registration records in exchange for $16,000.

To carry out the crime, he enlisted the help of officials he knew at the Territorial Military Commissariat, who, in exchange for money, falsely classified conscripts as unfit for service due to health reasons.

At this time, all individuals have been notified of the charges against them in connection with the crimes committed under several sections of the Criminal Code:

Section 27(5), Section 191(4) (aiding and abetting the misappropriation, embezzlement, or unlawful acquisition of property through abuse of official position during martial law);

Section 2 of Article 28, Section 3 of Article 369-2 (abuse of influence committed by a group of persons acting in concert);

Section 27(5), Section 364(2) (abuse of power or official position);

Section 4 of Article 409 (evasion of military service through self-mutilation or by other means, committed under martial law).

The investigation is ongoing, and the suspects face up to 10 years in prison.











