Oil refining in Russia has fallen by 10%; Ukraine’s long-haul sanctions are having effect, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service has obtained new Russian documents assessing the Russian Federation's war losses.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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"And it is important to note that this is specifically a Russian internal assessment, which they are trying to hide from both the world and the Russian domestic audience.



The first significant indicator is the reduction in the number of active oil wells. Just one Russian oil company—and not even the largest one—has already been forced to shut down about 400 wells. Given the specifics of Russian oil production, these are significant losses, as restarting wells in Russia is much more complicated than in other oil-producing countries.



The second indicator is a reduction in oil refining by at least 10% in just a few months this year. We can see that our Ukrainian long-range sanctions are indeed working, and we will continue to intensify this aspect of our active efforts. The data on the banking crisis in Russia also looks quite convincing: specifically, 11 financial institutions are preparing for complete liquidation due to problems that cannot be resolved by other means, and another eight banking institutions have accumulated critical problems that cannot be resolved without the involvement of external resources," the statement reads.

Read more: Return of soldiers from front line is increasing instability: security costs for authorities are rising in Russian regions, - FISU

Zelenskyy stated that the Russian Federation's federal budget deficit this year currently stands at nearly $80 billion

"And this is happening against the backdrop of the bankruptcy of a significant number of Russian regional budgets," the president noted.

Zelenskyy instructed FISU Director Luhovskyi to disseminate, in a manner that does not compromise our sources, the information obtained regarding Russia’s attempts to enlist global companies in resolving its financial crisis and circumventing sanctions.

"In particular, we have, unfortunately, documented attempts to organize grain exports from the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, as well as other forms of economic exploitation of the peninsula involving entities from the United States. We will keep our partners informed. We are also monitoring attempts to channel investments and technologies from democratic nations into Russian oil and gas projects in the Arctic. We know how to counter this. Thank you to everyone who is helping! Thank you to all our Ukrainian intelligence officers!" he concluded.