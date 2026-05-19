Demining from air: Ukraine introduces new technologies for remote detection of munitions

Specialists from the Defense Ministry’s demining units are undergoing training in detecting explosive ordnance using unmanned aerial vehicles and special magnetometers that record changes in the Earth’s magnetic field.

This technology makes it possible to detect hidden metal objects from the air and reduces risks to the lives of service members, the ministry’s press service reported.

The training took place at the UTTC training and testing facility, a center for the development of modern technologies in mine action, civil protection, and environmental safety.

Full cycle of operations with unmanned systems

As part of the course, the sappers practised the entire process of using unmanned aerial systems (UAS).

In particular, they mastered:

the use, deployment and maintenance of drones and sensor systems;

work with ground control systems;

planning and carrying out flight missions;

practical piloting of various types of drones.

Magnetometers as a key demining tool

Special attention during the training was paid to working with magnetometers, high-precision devices that scan the ground surface and make it possible to detect hidden munitions, significantly reducing risks to personnel.

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As a reminder, on 13 May, the Humanitarian Demining Center announced tenders for demining private agricultural land for the first time.

As reported, as of April 2026, since the start of the full-scale war, humanitarian demining efforts in Ukraine have already returned more than 40,700 sq. km of territory to safe use.