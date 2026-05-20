Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war – approximately 1,352,070 (+920 in the last 24 hours), 11,943 tanks, 42,400 artillery systems, 24,586 armoured vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,352,070 Russian invaders.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from 24 February 2022 to 20 May 2026 are estimated at:
- personnel – approximately 1,352,070 (+920)
- Tanks – 11,943 (+3)
- armoured fighting vehicles – 24,586 (+2)
- artillery systems – 42,400 (+60) units
- MLRS – 1,795 (+3) units
- air defence systems – 1,388 (+2)
- aircraft – 436 (+0) units
- helicopters – 353 (+0) units
- ground-based robotic systems – 1,432 (+6) units
- Operational-tactical UAVs – 301,072 (+1,873) units
- cruise missiles – 4,632 (+0) units
- ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
- submarines – 2 (+0) units
- Vehicles and tankers – 97,868 (+268) units
- Specialised equipment – 4,206 (+4) units
"The figures are being finalised," the General Staff added.
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