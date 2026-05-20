Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war – approximately 1,352,070 (+920 in the last 24 hours), 11,943 tanks, 42,400 artillery systems, 24,586 armoured vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,352,070 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from 24 February 2022 to 20 May 2026 are estimated at:

personnel – approximately 1,352,070 (+920)

Tanks – 11,943 (+3)

armoured fighting vehicles – 24,586 (+2)

artillery systems – 42,400 (+60) units

MLRS – 1,795 (+3) units

air defence systems – 1,388 (+2)

aircraft – 436 (+0) units

helicopters – 353 (+0) units

ground-based robotic systems – 1,432 (+6) units

Operational-tactical UAVs – 301,072 (+1,873) units

cruise missiles – 4,632 (+0) units

ships / boats – 33 (+0) units

submarines – 2 (+0) units

Vehicles and tankers – 97,868 (+268) units

Specialised equipment – 4,206 (+4) units

Watch more: Occupier’s body flies out of drainage pipe under road after Ukrainian drone strike. VIDEO

"The figures are being finalised," the General Staff added.

See also on Censor.NET: Barrage munition strike on Russian "Buk-M2" air defence system. VIDEO