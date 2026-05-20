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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war – approximately 1,352,070 (+920 in the last 24 hours), 11,943 tanks, 42,400 artillery systems, 24,586 armoured vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,352,070 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from 24 February 2022 to 20 May 2026 are estimated at:

  • personnel – approximately 1,352,070 (+920)
  • Tanks – 11,943 (+3)
  • armoured fighting vehicles – 24,586 (+2)
  • artillery systems – 42,400 (+60) units
  • MLRS – 1,795 (+3) units
  • air defence systems – 1,388 (+2)
  • aircraft – 436 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 353 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 1,432 (+6) units
  • Operational-tactical UAVs – 301,072 (+1,873) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,632 (+0) units
  • ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • Vehicles and tankers – 97,868 (+268) units
  • Specialised equipment – 4,206 (+4) units

Watch more: Occupier’s body flies out of drainage pipe under road after Ukrainian drone strike. VIDEO

elimination of the Russian Federation

"The figures are being finalised," the General Staff added.

See also on Censor.NET: Barrage munition strike on Russian "Buk-M2" air defence system. VIDEO

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Russian Army (11871) Armed Forces HQ (5175) liquidation (3060)
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