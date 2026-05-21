SSU hit FSB headquarters and Pantsir-S1 on temporarily occupied territory: about 100 ruscists killed and wounded – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported a successful strike by the SSU’s Alpha Special Operations Center on an FSB headquarters in occupied territory.

The head of state said this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"A headquarters of Russian FSB personnel was hit and a Pantsir-S1 air defense system was destroyed on our temporarily occupied territory. Thanks to this operation alone, Russian losses amounted to about 100 occupiers killed and wounded.

The Russians must feel that they have to end this war of theirs. Ukrainian medium- and long-range sanctions will continue to work," the president said.

Watch more: Fighters of 58th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade fly FPV drone into occupier’s shelter in Kharkiv region and eliminate him. VIDEO