SSU hit FSB headquarters and Pantsir-S1 on temporarily occupied territory: about 100 ruscists killed and wounded – Zelenskyy. VIDEO
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported a successful strike by the SSU’s Alpha Special Operations Center on an FSB headquarters in occupied territory.
The head of state said this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
Details
"A headquarters of Russian FSB personnel was hit and a Pantsir-S1 air defense system was destroyed on our temporarily occupied territory. Thanks to this operation alone, Russian losses amounted to about 100 occupiers killed and wounded.
The Russians must feel that they have to end this war of theirs. Ukrainian medium- and long-range sanctions will continue to work," the president said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password