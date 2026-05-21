Ruscists attack Dnipro: two apartment blocks damaged, 19 injured, including 3 children. PHOTOS

Russian troops struck residential apartment blocks in the city of Dnipro during the day on 21 May.

This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the regional military administration, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

A fire broke out in the city after the Russian strike.

"Five people were injured in the enemy attack on Dnipro. They are a 34-year-old man and women aged 43, 58, 66 and 78. Four of them have been hospitalized in moderate condition," the regional military administration wrote.

See more: Russian attack on Dnipro: food warehouses catch fire. PHOTOS

Updated. Later, the regional military administration reported that the number of injured had risen to 11. Among them is a 13-year-old boy. He has been hospitalized. Seven of the injured are in moderate condition. Three casualties are receiving outpatient treatment.

Later, the regional military administration reported that the number of injured had Among them is a 13-year-old boy. He has been hospitalized. Seven of the injured are in moderate condition. Three casualties are receiving outpatient treatment. As of 6:00 p.m., 15 people were known to have been injured, Hanzha clarified.

The regional military administration said that as of 8:00 p.m., the number of people injured in the Russian attack on Dnipro had risen to 19. Among them are three children. A 6-year-old boy and a 9-month-old girl are receiving outpatient treatment after being provided with medical care, while a 13-year-old boy has been hospitalized. Seven adults have also been hospitalized.

Aftermath of the Russian attack











See more: Overnight, Russia attacked Dnipro and region with missiles and drones: 6 districts under massive strikes. PHOTOS