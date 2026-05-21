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News Case of Supreme Court judge Kniaziev Corruption in the Supreme Court
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UAH 2.5 million and UAH 2 million: HACC imposes preventive measures on Supreme Court judges in corruption case

HACC sets bail for Supreme Court judges in corruption case

The High Anti-Corruption Court has imposed preventive measures on two judges of the Supreme Court of Ukraine who are suspected of involvement in a corruption case.

This was reported by the HACC press service, Censor.NET informs.

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Bail for Supreme Court judges

"On 21 May 2026, an investigating judge of the HACC imposed preventive measures in the form of bail on two judges suspected in the Supreme Court corruption case," the statement said.

According to the court rulings, bail was set for the suspects at UAH 2.5 million and UAH 2 million, respectively.

Read more: Four more judges served notices of suspicion in Supreme Court corruption case – SAPO

The issue of appealing the preventive measure will be decided after the full texts of the rulings are reviewed.

Background

See more: Corruption in Supreme Court: NABU and SAPO conduct investigative actions, including at Kniaziev’s premises. PHOTOS

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SCU (51) bail (165) judge (196) Anti-corruption court (225)
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