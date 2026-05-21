UAH 2.5 million and UAH 2 million: HACC imposes preventive measures on Supreme Court judges in corruption case

The High Anti-Corruption Court has imposed preventive measures on two judges of the Supreme Court of Ukraine who are suspected of involvement in a corruption case.

This was reported by the HACC press service, Censor.NET informs.

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Bail for Supreme Court judges

"On 21 May 2026, an investigating judge of the HACC imposed preventive measures in the form of bail on two judges suspected in the Supreme Court corruption case," the statement said.

According to the court rulings, bail was set for the suspects at UAH 2.5 million and UAH 2 million, respectively.

Read more: Four more judges served notices of suspicion in Supreme Court corruption case – SAPO

The issue of appealing the preventive measure will be decided after the full texts of the rulings are reviewed.

Background

On the morning of 19 May, it was reported that anti-corruption agencies were conducting investigative actions as part of the Supreme Court corruption case.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) notified three serving Supreme Court judges and a retired judge of new suspicions in the case involving a bribe for a ruling in favor of the owner of the Finance and Credit group.

See more: Corruption in Supreme Court: NABU and SAPO conduct investigative actions, including at Kniaziev’s premises. PHOTOS