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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,353,860 (+880 per day), 11,944 tanks, 42,511 artillery systems, 24,594 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,352,980 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to May 22, 2026, are estimated at:

  • personnel – approximately 1,353,860 (+880) people
  • tanks – 11,944 (+1) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 24,594 (+3) units
  • artillery systems – 42,511 (+57) units
  • MLRS – 1,798 (+1) cases.
  • Air defense systems – 1,390 (+1) units
  • aircraft – 436 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 353 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 1,440 (+4) units
  • Operational-tactical UAVs – 304,659 (+1,872) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,632 (+0) units
  • ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • Automotive equipment and tank trucks – 98,205 (+135) units
  • specialized equipment – 4,207 (+0) units

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Втрати ворога станом на ранок 22 травня

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Russian Army (11886) Armed Forces HQ (5181) liquidation (3063) elimination (7354)
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