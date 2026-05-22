666 occupiers and 140 pieces of equipment: engineering barriers of Armed Forces of Ukraine caused losses to enemy in April

In April 2026, the enemy lost 666 occupiers, 140 pieces of weaponry and military equipment, as well as 9 other vehicles at the engineering barriers set up by the engineering units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, citing information from the Support Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The engineering units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Support Forces and the engineering units of all components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces are literally changing the battlefield every day.

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Where the enemy was planning an advance just yesterday, today they are met by engineering barriers, installed remotely and with pinpoint accuracy.

Remote-controlled demining units are actively using unmanned aerial vehicles and ground-based robotic systems to block enemy routes.

Tasks that once required sappers to work manually under constant threat are now performed faster, more accurately, and more safely thanks to unmanned systems. The destruction of enemy equipment and personnel is recorded in real time, and all confirmed results are entered into the "Delta" situational awareness system.

Engineering units are cutting off the enemy’s routes of maneuver, establishing new defensive lines, and, in coordination with all components of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, are systematically inflicting losses on the occupiers in terms of personnel and equipment.

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