Occupiers strike Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 40 times: 16 people injured, one woman in serious condition

Throughout 22 May, Russian troops attacked four districts of Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and artillery almost 40 times, injuring people.

This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Nikopol district

In the Nikopol district, Nikopol and the Marhanets, Pokrovske, Myrove and Chervonohryhorivka hromadas came under attack.

Infrastructure, a college, five-storey apartment blocks, a shopping and entertainment centre, an administrative building and several cars were damaged.

Sixteen people were injured in the enemy attacks. Five of them were hospitalised. A 79-year-old woman is in serious condition.

See more: Russia attacked Dnipropetrovsk region 15 times: there are casualties. PHOTOS

Synelnykove district

In Synelnykove district, the Russians targeted the Pokrovske hromada. Outbuildings and a car caught fire.

Kryvyi Rih and Kamianske districts

A petrol station was damaged in Apostolove, Kryvyi Rih district.

Infrastructure was damaged in the Bozhedarivka hromada, Kamianske district.

See more: Dnipropetrovsk region under fire: two wounded, destruction in three districts. PHOTOS