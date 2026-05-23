Russians have struck Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 40 times: two people have been injured, one of whom is in serious condition

Throughout the day on May 23, Russian occupiers attacked the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 40 times using artillery, aerial bombs, and drones, resulting in injuries.

This was reported by the head of the Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

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Nikopol District

In the Nikopol district, the enemy targeted the communities of Nikopol, Pokrovska, Marganets, Myrove, and Chervonohryhorivka.

It is reported that a business, infrastructure, an apartment building, a daycare center, and a car were damaged.

A 72-year-old man was taken to the hospital in serious condition following the attacks. A 64-year-old man is in moderate condition.

See more: Overnight, enemy attacked three districts in Dnipropetrovsk region: there is damage and casualties. PHOTOS

Synelnykove District

The enemy also launched an attack on three communities in the Synelnykove district: Dubovykivka, Sloviansk, and Pokrovske.

Russian attacks have damaged private homes and a farm building.