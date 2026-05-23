Russians are trying to cut off supply lines from Zaporizhzhia to Huliaipole and Orikhiv, but they are failing to do so, - Southern Defence Forces

Russian troops are making unsuccessful attempts to break through and cut off supply routes toward Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Logistics

According to the spokesperson, the Russians are currently unable to carry out these tasks.

"Next, they need to move toward Tavriiske, meaning they have to break through and cut off the supply lines, say, from Zaporizhzhia to Huliaipole, and then on to Pokrovske in the Dnipropetrovsk region. And in the south and east, this means cutting off the supply routes to Orikhiv. And moving toward Zaporizhzhia. They are trying to do this. But they aren’t having much success, as I’ve already said," emphasized Vladyslav Voloshyn.

Watch more: Operators of 422nd LUFTWAFFE Regiment hit fuel tanker with loitering munition 70 km from line of contact. VIDEO

Verkhnya Tersa

He also said that the Russian military unit stationed between Huliaipole and Orikhiv—where the heaviest fighting is currently taking place along this section of the front—had been tasked with capturing Verkhnya Tersa by May 15. The Russians did not capture this settlement.

"Verkhnia Tersa is ours, and the enemy still has a long way to go to reach it," Voloshyn emphasized.

According to him, Russian sabotage groups occasionally approach the area but are quickly eliminated by the Defense Forces. The approximate front line runs 12–15 km from this settlement.