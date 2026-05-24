Soldiers of 153rd Mechanised Brigade have been on duty for over 90 days without rotation: calls have been made on social media to raise awareness of situation

Soldiers from the 153rd Mechanized Brigade have been stationed at their combat positions for over 90 days without rotation and are facing critical supply shortages.

Mariia Kaletnik wrote about this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

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"This isn't about 'difficulty.' It's about pushing people to the limits of their endurance. Soldiers are holding the front lines without proper rest or recovery, often on the brink of physical and mental exhaustion. This situation directly affects their safety, combat effectiveness, and chances of survival."

"It is worth mentioning the wounded—those who have sustained injuries in combat and require treatment and rehabilitation. Instead of receiving proper care, many of them are forced to remain in active service without adequate conditions, which only worsens their condition and delays their return to normal life," the author of the post emphasizes.

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In her opinion:

This should not become the norm.

Silence only makes the problem worse.

Every day without rotation brings the risk of new losses.

Kaletnik appeals to all relevant authorities: