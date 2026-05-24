52 clashes have been recorded on front line, with enemy most active in Pokrovsk sector, - General Staff

Since the start of the day, the aggressor has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 52 times.

This is reported in the Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff’s update on the situation at the front as of 4:00 p.m. on May 24, according to Censor.NET.

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Russian attacks on Ukraine

Artillery shelling of border areas continues.

Today, the following settlements in the Sumy region were affected: Ryzhivka, Korenok, Sopych, Ulanove, Yastrubshchyna, Novovasylivka, Rohizne, Tovstodubove, Volfyne, and Neskuchne.

In the Chernihiv region – Khrinivka.

The towns of Shostka and Bachivsk in the Sumy region were hit by airstrikes.

The situation in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk sectors, one firefight took place; the enemy carried out two airstrikes, using six guided aerial bombs, and fired on populated areas and our troops’ positions 23 times.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, one firefight with the enemy took place near Fyholivka.

There were no offensive actions

According to the General Staff, the enemy did not carry out any offensive operations in the Kupiansk, Orikhiv, and Dnipro directions.

Read more: Defense Forces hit ammunition depots, air defense systems, command posts, and enemy manpower – General Staff

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman sector, the Defense Forces repelled seven engagements in the areas around the towns of Drobysheve, Dibrova, Yampil, and Lyman; two engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Defense Forces successfully repelled four attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas around the towns of Zakytne and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, one enemy attack is ongoing near the village of Nikiforivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the invaders carried out seven attacks near the towns of Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, and Rusyn Yar.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the start of the day, the occupiers have attempted 24 times to dislodge our troops from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Toretsk, Novooleksandrivka, Rodynske, Hryshyne, Udachne, Molodetsk, and toward the settlements of Kucheryv Yar, Shevchenko, and Bilytske. Two firefights are still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy launched a single offensive in the Ternove area.

In the Huliaipole sector, the Defense Forces successfully repelled seven enemy attacks in the area around the towns of Pryluky and Zaliznychne, as well as in the direction of Hirke, Novozaporizhzhia, and Staroukrainka.

In other areas, there have been no significant changes in the situation so far. No enemy advances have been reported.