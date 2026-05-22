Defense Forces hit ammunition depots, air defense systems, command posts, and enemy manpower – General Staff

On May 21 and on the night of May 22, 2026, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck a number of important targets of the Russian occupiers.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports this, Censor.NET reports.

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Which targets were hit

In particular, the occupiers' "Osa" anti-aircraft missile system was hit in the city of Donetsk, Donetsk region.

In addition, the enemy's command and observation posts in Novopetrykivka in the Donetsk region and Tetkino in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, a unit command post in the area of Voskresenka in the Dnipropetrovsk region, as well as the enemy's communications hub in Verkhnii Tokmak Druhyi in the Zaporizhzhia region, were hit.

Among other things, our soldiers struck the enemy's UAV control points in Selydove, Malynivka, and Vesele in the Donetsk region.

Furthermore, the invaders' ammunition depot in Velyka Novosilka, a material and technical supply depot in Donetsk of the Donetsk region, as well as a material and technical supply depot in Rovenky in the Luhansk region, were hit.

The enemy's crossings over the Oskil and Bakhmutivka rivers in the areas of Holubivka in the Kharkiv region and Siversk in the Donetsk region, respectively, were also hit.

Read more: Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez refinery and other enemy facilities hit – General Staff

Strikes on manpower

Ukrainian soldiers also inflicted strikes on the concentrations of enemy manpower in the areas of Selydove, Ukrainka, and Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region, Malynivka in the Zaporizhzhia region, as well as in Troiebortne (Bryansk region, RF).

Watch more: Destruction of Russian BM-27 Uragan MLRS near Zelenyi Hai village in Donetsk region. VIDEO