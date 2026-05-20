Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez refinery and other enemy facilities hit – General Staff

On 19 May and on the night of 20 May 2026, units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck a number of important Russian occupiers’ facilities.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the press center of the General Staff.

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Strike on the refinery in Kstovo

In particular, the AVT-6 primary oil refining unit was hit, followed by a fire at the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez refinery near the settlement of Kstovo in the Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia.

Confirmation of strikes

As a result of the strike on the Yaroslavl-3 oil pumping station in Semibratovo (Yaroslavl region, Russia), damage to four tanks with a total capacity of 140,000 cubic meters has been preliminarily confirmed.

The station is an important element of the Russian Federation’s oil transportation system and is involved in supporting the military-industrial infrastructure of the aggressor state.

Watch more: Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez refinery attacked again and burning in Kstovo – media. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Other strikes

According to the General Staff, enemy command posts were also hit in Soledar, Donetsk region, as were the occupiers’ command and observation posts near Liubymivka in Kherson region and Ivanivske in Donetsk region.

In addition, enemy UAV command posts were hit near Piddubne and Perebudova in the Donetsk region, Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia region, and Yelizavetovka in the Kursk region, Russia.

Among other targets, Ukrainian soldiers struck concentrations of enemy personnel near Novoukrainka in the Zaporizhzhia region and in Myrne, Snizhne, and the city of Donetsk in the Donetsk region.

In addition, an aggressor ammunition depot near Marynivka in the Zaporizhzhia region and an enemy repair unit in Sievierodonetsk in the Luhansk region were hit.

"Ukraine’s Defense Forces will continue to systematically take measures to fully stop the Russian Federation’s armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff added.

Read more: Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez refinery attacked again and burning in Kstovo – media. VIDEO&PHOTOS

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