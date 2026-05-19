Defense Forces hit Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez refinery and Yaroslavl-3 oil pumping station on Russian territory

On 18 May, Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery in Kstovo (Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, Russian Federation) and on 19 May, the Yaroslavl-3 oil pumping station (Yaroslavl Oblast, Russian Federation).

This was reported by the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Censor.NET reports.

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Refinery

A fire was recorded on the premises of the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery. The extent of the damage is being clarified.

The refinery is one of the largest in Russia. Its processing capacity is about 17 million tonnes of oil per year. The plant produces gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel used to meet the needs of Russian occupation forces.

Watch more: Drones struck Ryazan oil refinery; explosions were heard in Yeisk and Taganrog. VIDEO

Oil pumping station

On 19 May, the Yaroslavl-3 oil pumping station near the settlement of Semibratovo in Yaroslavl Oblast, Russia, was struck.

The extent of the damage caused is being clarified.

Watch more: Footage of aftermath of attack on Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai. VIDEO