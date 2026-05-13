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News Video UAV attack on oil refinery of Russia Drones attacked Krasnodar Krai Drone operators
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Footage of aftermath of attack on Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai. VIDEO

Satellite images have been published online showing the aftermath of an attack by Defense Forces pilots overnight on 13 May on a tank farm at an enterprise in the settlement of Volna in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai.

Censor.NET reports that the strike damaged the Tamanneftegaz oil loading terminal.

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According to the operational headquarters, several fuel tanks, pipelines and the infrastructure of one of the company’s berths were damaged.

Read more: Russian oil infrastructure was attacked by USF in Perm, - Commander Madyar

Read more: "Tamanneftegaz" oil terminal, enemy command posts and troop concentrations have been hit, - General Staff

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attack (1042) petroleum (99) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3841) drones (5139) Krasnodar Krai (98)
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