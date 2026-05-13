"Tamanneftegaz" oil terminal, enemy command posts and troop concentrations have been hit, - General Staff

On May 12 and during the night of May 13, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of key targets belonging to the Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the General Staff.

The "Tamanneftegaz" oil terminal has been hit

In particular, the "Tamanneftegaz" oil terminal in the town of Volna (Krasnodar Krai, Russian Federation) has been hit. A fire has been reported on the premises. The extent of the damage is currently being assessed.

"Tamanneftegaz" is one of Russia's key oil terminals, located near the port of Taman on the Black Sea coast. The terminal is used for the transshipment of crude oil, fuel oil, diesel fuel, and liquefied petroleum gases. The complex has a large storage tank farm.

The facility is involved in supplying fuel to Russian occupation forces.

See more: "Permnefteorgsintez" oil refinery and an oil pumping station in Perm have been hit, - SSU. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Other lesions

Enemy command and observation posts in the areas of Staromlynivka, Soledar, and Komyshuvakha in the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk region were also struck.

In addition, an enemy UAV command post in Myrne, in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region, was struck.

Ukrainian troops also struck enemy troop concentrations in Kinski Rozdory in the Zaporizhzhia region, Oleshky in the Kherson region, Tyotkino in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, Naumovka in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, as well as in the areas of Mirne and Rivne in the Donetsk region and Varachyne in the Sumy region.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces will continue to systematically inflict damage with the aim of putting an end to Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff emphasizes.