"Permnefteorgsintez" oil refinery and an oil pumping station in Perm have been hit, - SSU. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Last night, specialists from the SSU’s ‘Alpha’ Special Operations Centre carried out operations at the "Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez" oil refinery and the Perm Linear Production and Dispatch Station (LPD). Both facilities are located more than 1,500 km from the border with Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the SSU press centre.

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Details

As noted, this refinery is one of the largest oil refineries in Russia, supplying fuel to both the civilian sector and the Russian army. The "Perm" LPS is owned by JSC "Transneft" and is a strategically important hub of the Russian Federation’s main oil transport system. Oil is distributed from the station in four directions, including to the Perm refinery.

Read more: In Russia’s Perm, 9 May parade canceled amid Defense Forces’ attack on local refinery

"As a result of the SSU’s drone attack on the ‘Permnefteorgsintez’ refinery, a fire broke out at one of the AVT units, which is a key node in primary oil refining. One of the tanks at the oil pumping station was hit," the statement reads.

It is also noted that the SSU continues to systematically target russia’s oil infrastructure, which is one of the main sources of revenue for the Russian budget and funding for the war against Ukraine. Damage to such facilities not only reduces oil refining and transport volumes but also destabilises the enemy’s military logistics, complicates the supply of fuel to the occupying forces and forces the Kremlin to divert billions in resources to the emergency restoration of strategic facilities deep in the rear.

Read more: Russian oil infrastructure was attacked by USF in Perm, - Commander Madyar

What led up to this?

As reported, drones attacked Moscow, an oil refinery in Yaroslavl, and plants in Rostov and Perm.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later noted that an oil infrastructure facility funding the Russian war had been struck in Yaroslavl.

Read more: Drones attacked Moscow, oil refinery in Yaroslavl, plant in Rostov and Perm. VIDEO+PHOTO