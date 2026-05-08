Oil infrastructure facility that was funding Russian war has been hit in Yaroslavl, – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed that the Defence Forces have attacked an oil infrastructure facility in Yaroslavl, Russia.

He announced this on Telegram, reports Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"Yaroslavl, more than 700 kilometres from Ukraine’s state border. An oil facility that was of great importance for financing the Russian war.



I thank the Armed Forces of Ukraine and our military intelligence for this act of justice. Ukraine’s long-range sanctions have continued in response to Russian strikes on our cities and villages. Russia must choose true peace, and only strong pressure will ensure this," he noted.

Read more: Drones attacked Moscow, oil refinery in Yaroslavl, and plant in Rostov. VIDEO+PHOTO

What preceded this?

On the evening of 7 May and during the night, drones, explosions, air defence activity and fires at industrial sites were reported in several Russian cities. Drones struck Moscow, Rostov and Yaroslavl.

Read more: There was not even token attempt by Russia to cease fire on front line, - Zelenskyy