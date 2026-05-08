Drones attacked Moscow, oil refinery in Yaroslavl, plant in Rostov and Perm. VIDEO+PHOTO

On the evening of May 7 and overnight, drones, explosions, air defense activity, and fires at industrial facilities were reported in several Russian cities. Drones struck Moscow, Rostov, and Yaroslavl.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian Telegram channels.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Moscow: restrictions at airports

The first reports of drones over Moscow emerged on the evening of May 7.

Due to the threat of attacks, Rosaviatsiya temporarily imposed flight restrictions at Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed that air defense systems were active and stated that drones had been shot down, but did not provide details regarding possible consequences.

Yaroslavl: Fire at a major oil refinery

In Yaroslavl, following a series of explosions, a fire was reported at an oil refinery, which is considered one of the largest refineries in northern Russia.

Footage of thick smoke rising above the facility was circulating online.

According to publicly available information, "Slavneft-YANOS" is an oil refinery specializing in fuel and lubricants.

is one of the five largest Russian oil refineries;

is the largest oil refinery in Russia's Central Federal District.

YANOS is the main refining asset of the vertically integrated company PJSC "NGK "Slavneft," 99.7% of whose shares are jointly controlled by PJSC "NK ‘Rosneft’ and PJSC "Gazprom."

Rostov-on-Don: large-scale fire at a facility

A major fire broke out in Rostov-on-Don following nighttime explosions.

According to local residents, the strike may have targeted the "Rostovagropromzapchast" facility.

Sirens sounded in various parts of the city, and there were also reports of air defense systems being activated.

According to ASTRA’s analysis of eyewitness video footage, the fire broke out in the Western Industrial Zone. Many enterprises of various types are located there, including the "Empils" plant, which was attacked earlier in January 2026, and a branch of "NTC Radar."

"Empils" is one of the key chemical and paint and varnish plants in southern Russia.

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The joint-stock company "Scientific and Technical Center ‘Radar’" is engaged in the development and promotion of knowledge-intensive technologies. Its main areas of activity are:

Development and maintenance of specialized systems.

"The branch is currently collaborating with many well-known companies in Russia and with the Russian Ministry of Defense," according to a job listing website in Rostov.

Perm

Explosions were also heard again in the city of Perm. The governor stated that "industrial sites in the Perm Krai" had been attacked.

The occupying country's Ministry of Defense reported that its air defense forces allegedly shot down 264 UAVs overnight.

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