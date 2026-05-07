Russia claimed to have shot down 347 Ukrainian drones: explosions were heard in Moscow, Bryansk, Cheboksary, and number of other regions

Russia has reported a large-scale drone attack on several regions of the country. The Russian Ministry of Defense claims that air defense forces allegedly shot down 347 drones; however, as is customary, Russian authorities have not disclosed how many UAVs actually reached their targets.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian Telegram channels.

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Moscow was under attack

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin stated that Russian air defense forces allegedly shot down 11 drones heading toward the Russian capital overnight.

According to him, emergency services were working at the sites where the debris fell.

Due to the threat of attacks, Vnukovo and Sheremetyevo airports temporarily restricted flight arrivals and departures.

A defense enterprise in Cheboksary was attacked again

Cheboksary, the capital of the Chuvash Republic of the Russian Federation, was also targeted. The defense enterprise "VNIIR-Progress," which had already been attacked on May 5, is located there.

Mayor Stanislav Trofimov reported that due to the situation, local schools have switched to remote learning.

Drones were spotted over dozens of regions of the Russian Federation

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, drones were reportedly shot down over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Volgograd, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kursk, Lipetsk, Novgorod, Oryol, Penza, Rostov, Ryazan, Smolensk, Tambov, Tver, Tula, and Moscow regions.

In the Bezhitsky District of Bryansk, a strike was recorded that damaged two apartment buildings. According to preliminary data, windows were shattered in more than 20 apartments, and about 40 cars were damaged. Thirteen people are reported to have been injured, including one child. Local residents heard between five and seven explosions.

Read more: Moscow under UAV attack: explosion near Kremlin and disruptions at airports. VIDEO

In addition, a fire broke out at the "Miratorg" pig farm in the Bryansk region—one of the production buildings was destroyed.

In Taganrog, at least five explosions were heard within 15 minutes. So far, there have been no reports of casualties or significant damage.

Residents of Sochi and Adler reported loud noises and flashes in the sky over the Black Sea. There is currently no official information on the consequences.

Air defense operations were also reported in the Krasnodar Krai, the Republic of Adygea, Kalmykia, as well as over the temporarily occupied Crimea and the waters of the Azov, Caspian, and Black Seas.

Watch more: Drones attacked the Russian Defence Ministry’s logistics centre in Moscow region. VIDEO