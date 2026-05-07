Drones attacked the Russian Defence Ministry’s logistics centre in Moscow region. VIDEO

On the night of 7 May, explosions were heard in the Moscow Region and air defence systems were active in several areas.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian Telegram channels.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Local residents reported seeing drones flying overhead. According toreports from Russian monitoring channels, an attack was recorded in the town of Naro-Fominsk on the ‘Nara’ production and logistics complex, which belongs to the Russian Ministry of Defence.

According to available information, the attack targeted infrastructure that plays a role in supplying the Russian army.

Details regarding the extent of the damage and the consequences of the strike are currently being clarified.

What is known about the facility

The ‘Nara’ production and logistics complex (PLC) is a large-scale, high-tech Russian military facility located in the town of Naro-Fominsk in the Moscow Region, within Military Town No. 3.

It is designed for the storage and distribution of military cargo, providing automated logistics for the Russian Armed Forces.

The complex covers an area of approximately 180–200 hectares.

The "Nara" Military Logistics Complex comprises several zones:

warehouse facilities;

an administrative and support zone;

areas for equipment;

engineering and logistics infrastructure;

(partially) residential and service facilities.

In effect, it is a new type of military logistics hub, replacing old Soviet warehouses and ensuring faster distribution of material resources to the army.

Read more: Moscow under UAV attack: explosion near Kremlin and disruptions at airports. VIDEO