Moscow under UAV attack: explosion near Kremlin and disruptions at airports. VIDEO

On the night of 4 May, an explosion was heard in Moscow in the area of Mosfilmovskaya Street, approximately six kilometres from the Kremlin. The Russian authorities stated that the cause was a drone attack.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian Telegram channels.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to reports from Russian Telegram channels, damage to a residential or administrative building was recorded following the explosion. Emergency services were working at the scene.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin later confirmed the incident, stating that a drone had struck a building in the Mosfilmovskaya district. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties.

Later, the Russian side reported two more drones, which were allegedly heading towards Moscow and were shot down by air defence forces.

Airport restrictions

In the wake of the attack, the Russian aviation authorities imposed temporary restrictions on operations at Moscow’s Domodedovo and Vnukovo airports.

See more: Fires in Russian port of Primorsk following drone attack: oil loading infrastructure and air defence systems are likely to have been hit, - media. PHOTO