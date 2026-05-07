On the night of May 7, USF fighters launched an attack on Russian oil infrastructure in the city of Perm.

This was reported by Robert Brovdi (Madyar), commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"Lukoil's oil loading facility in Perm was inspected on the night of May 6–7 by the Freedom-Loving Ukrainian Birds of the 1st Operational Centre of the USF to check for residues in the tanks, tap valves, and other oil pumping and refining equipment.

Osinters are posting videos from local public groups and saying that it’s smoking, and short-term oil precipitation is expected. Whether the loading station has been shut down entirely—the worms themselves will write about it later. Or sources will inform the ubiquitous Reuters. You can’t hide a log in an eye," he noted.

Background

In the city of Perm, explosions were reported at facilities in the fuel and energy sector.

Watch more: Commander Magyar shows footage of strike on Russian fighter jets at Shagol airfield in Russia’s Chelyabinsk Oblast. VIDEO