Commander Magyar shows footage of strike on Russian fighter jets at Shagol airfield in Russia’s Chelyabinsk Oblast. VIDEO

The Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit four Russian aircraft at the Shagol airfield in Russia’s Chelyabinsk Oblast.

This was reported by USF Commander Robert (Magyar) Brovdi, who also released the relevant video, Censor.NET reports.

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Four aircraft hit

"Freedom-loving Ukrainian Birds of the 1st Separate Center of the Unmanned Systems Forces paid a courtesy visit to the Shagol military airfield in Chelyabinsk, Russia, on 25 April 2026," Brovdi wrote.

According to him, follow-up satellite reconnaissance confirmed by the General Staff that at least three deep-strike assets had hit the following aircraft, causing varying degrees of damage:

two Su-57 fighter jets;

one Su-34 fighter-bomber;

one aircraft of an unknown modification.

According to Brovdi, the satellite image shows fragments of a destroyed aircraft servicing vehicle that was positioned between the Su-57 aircraft.

"After the strike, the pecked aircraft were moved to other, closed sections of the airfield," the USF commander said.

Watch more: Defense Forces hit enemy Mi-28 and Mi-17 helicopters in Russia’s Voronezh Oblast. VIDEO

Reducing the enemy’s strike potential

"Hunting down Su-34 multirole fighter-bombers and fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jets is critical to reducing the enemy’s strike potential. The Su-34, as the main strike platform, is capable of carrying a wide range of guided bombs and missiles, striking critical infrastructure, military facilities and civilian targets from a distance of up to 1,000 km," Madyar noted.

He added that every destroyed enemy Su-34 means fewer air strikes, saved civilian lives and reduced pressure on air defense systems.

The estimated price of one Su-34 is $35-50 million. The cost of a Su-57 is $100-120 million per unit.

Earlier, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on Russian Su-57 and Su-34 fighter jets at the Shagol airfield in Russia’s Chelyabinsk Oblast.

Watch more: Large-scale fire at metallurgical plant in Chelyabinsk