Operators of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) hit two Russian military helicopters, a Mi-28 and a Mi-17, in Russia’s Voronezh Oblast, 150 km from the line of combat contact.

This was stated by USF Commander Robert (Madyar) Brovdi, Censor.NET reports.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Details

The strike targeted a landing site in Russia’s Voronezh Oblast, 150 km from the line of combat contact.

The strike was carried out by pilots from combined crews of the 429th Achilles Separate Brigade and the 43rd Separate Artillery Brigade in a jointly planned operation with the SBU’s Alpha Special Operations Center.

Watch more: Pilots of 422nd Regiment smash occupiers’ Tornado-S MLRS during equipment transport. VIDEO

Russian losses

The drones hit the rear central part of the engine compartment, also striking the rotor blades. At least one Russian helicopter maintenance specialist was killed.

The cost of a Mi-8 is approximately US$6 million, while a Mi-28 costs US$18 million.

Watch more: Smoke from burning Tuapse refinery stretches 300 km and reaches Stavropol - NASA satellite image