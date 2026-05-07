Ukrainian drones have set fire to oil refinery in Perm, Russia, again: "Damn! They hit again! Be quiet!". VIDEO

Another incident has been reported at fuel and energy facilities in the Russian city of Perm. According to Censor.NET, the local line production and dispatch station (LPD) as well as Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez (PNOS) oil refinery are believed to have been hit.

Local residents are posting footage of the glow and reporting sounds of explosions.

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Current situation:

PNOS oil refinery: Heavy smoke and fire have been spotted at the Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez (PNOS) oil refinery in Perm. Social media users report: "PNOS is on fire".

Emergency measures: Due to the threat of further explosions or the spread of fire, the plant has begun an emergency pressure relief operation, which is usually accompanied by intense flaring and a distinctive noise.

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