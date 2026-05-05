"VNIIR-Progress" plant in Cheboksary, which manufactured components for "shaheds" and missiles, has been hit, - General Staff

On the night of May 5, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the "VNIIR-Progress" plant (Cheboksary, Chuvash Republic, the Russian Federation).

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff’s press centre.

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What does the enterprise do?

As noted, the "VNIIR-Progress" plant manufactures GNSS receivers and antennas for the GLONASS, GPS, and Galileo satellite systems, including "Kometa" adaptive antenna arrays used in Shahed-type kamikaze drones, as well as in cruise and ballistic missiles, standardized guidance and correction modules (UMPKs) for aerial bombs and other high-precision weapons, which the enemy regularly uses to strike Ukraine, particularly its civilian infrastructure.

Read more: Ukrainian "Flamingos" struck Russian military-industrial complex facilities in Cheboksary, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Other hits

In addition, infrastructure at the "Kirishsky" oil refinery in the Leningrad Oblast of the Russian Federation was damaged, resulting in a fire on the premises.

"These enterprises are involved in supplying the Russian occupation army," the General Staff clarified.

The extent of the damage is being assessed.

Read more: Explosions were heard overnight in Chuvash Republic: Russian defence plant has been attacked. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Strikes against the enemy in the occupied territory

Over the past 24 hours, our troops also successfully struck a field depot of fuel and lubricants near Vedmezhe in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk Oblast, an enemy command and observation post (Smile) and the "Kasta" radar station (Yeliseivka) in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as well as a logistics depot in the vicinity of the city of Donetsk.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces will continue to systematically carry out measures aimed at stopping the Russian Federation’s armed aggression against Ukraine.

Read more: Moscow under UAV attack: explosion near Kremlin and disruptions at airports. VIDEO

What led up to this?

Earlier reports indicated that on the night of 5 May, a series of explosions was heard in Cheboksary, Russia; the target was likely a factory producing navigation modules for Russian weapons.

A missile alert was declared immediately in 18 regions of Russia, including Siberia, and dozens of airports restricted operations.

Read more: Large-scale strikes against Russia: deep strike hits oil refineries, ships and airbases. INFOGRAPHICS