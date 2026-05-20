Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez refinery attacked again and burning in Kstovo – media. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery in Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, has come under attack once again. A fire has broken out at the facility.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing an OSINT analysis by ASTRA.

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What is known?

According to reports, on the morning of 20 May, residents of Kstovo reported explosions and a fire. Local authorities said school students in Kstovo district had been switched to distance learning, while parents were advised not to send their children to kindergartens.

Based on eyewitness footage, ASTRA OSINT analysts established that the strike hit the southwestern part of the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez refinery, likely an ELOU-AVT unit. This is a basic primary oil refining unit that prepares crude oil and separates it into main fractions: gasoline, kerosene, diesel fuel, vacuum gas oil and vacuum residuum.

Read more: Defense Forces hit Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez refinery and Yaroslavl-3 oil pumping station on Russian territory





The refinery had previously been attacked.

What does the company specialise in?

Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez is one of the Russian Federation’s key oil refineries and supplies, in particular, the Moscow region. Its primary processing capacity is approximately 17 million tonnes of crude oil per year. The plant produces over 50 types of products, including motor, aviation and diesel fuels, as well as bitumen and paraffins.

Read more: Russian oil infrastructure was attacked by USF in Perm, - Commander Madyar

Background

According to the General Staff, on 18 May, the Ukrainian Defence Forces struck the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery in Kstovo (Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, Russia), and on 19 May – the Yaroslavl-3 oil pumping station (Yaroslavl Oblast, Russia).