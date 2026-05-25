"More than 1,500 days": AFU soldiers defending Mala Tokmachka village set national record. PHOTOS

The 118th Separate Mechanized Brigade has been recognized by the Book of Records of Ukraine for its prolonged defense of an area near Mala Tokmachka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in a post by the unit’s press service on Facebook.

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More than 1,500 days of defense under constant fire

The brigade said Mala Tokmachka had become one of the longest-held lines of the modern Russian-Ukrainian war.

According to the military, Ukraine’s Defense Forces have continuously controlled this direction for more than 1,500 days. The defense continues amid constant assaults, artillery fire, as well as air and drone pressure.

"Ukraine’s Defense Forces have continuously controlled this direction for more than 1,500 days, amid constant assaults, artillery fire, air and drone pressure," the brigade said.

The military stressed that the national record merely documents the fact for history. They said the main result was the positions held and the Ukrainian land preserved.

"Honor and respect to all the warriors and units who held and continue to hold the lines near Mala Tokmachka," the unit emphasized.

The certificate recognizing the national record was presented to the brigade command by Oleh Ivanenko, head of the supervisory board of the Book of Records of Ukraine.