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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Russia’s total combat losses since start of war: about 1,356,940 troops (+1,020 over past day), 11,953 tanks, 42,687 artillery systems, 24,608 AFVs. INFOGRAPHICS

Ukraine’s Defense Forces have eliminated 1,356,940 Russian invaders since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

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Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from 24 February 2022 to 24 May 2026 are estimated at:

  • personnel – about 1,356,940 (+1,020)
  • tanks – 11,953 (+3)
  • armored fighting vehicles – 24,608 (+5)
  • artillery systems – 42,687 (+47)
  • MLRS – 1,802 (+2)
  • air defense systems – 1,396 (+0)
  • aircraft – 436 (+0)
  • helicopters – 353 (+0)
  • unmanned ground vehicles – 1,465 (+14)
  • operational-tactical UAVs – 310,245 (+1,924)
  • cruise missiles – 4,687 (+55)
  • ships / boats – 33 (+0)
  • submarines – 2 (+0)
  • vehicles and fuel tankers – 99,000 (+302)
  • special equipment – 4,218 (+2)

Watch more: Missile strike on base of Russian special battalion "Akhmat" in Kursk region. VIDEO

Сили оборони України ліквідували вже понад 1,356 млн російських окупантів

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Russian Army (11896) Armed Forces HQ (5186) liquidation (3063) elimination (7361)
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