Russia’s total combat losses since start of war: about 1,356,940 troops (+1,020 over past day), 11,953 tanks, 42,687 artillery systems, 24,608 AFVs. INFOGRAPHICS

Ukraine’s Defense Forces have eliminated 1,356,940 Russian invaders since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

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Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from 24 February 2022 to 24 May 2026 are estimated at:

personnel – about 1,356,940 (+1,020)

tanks – 11,953 (+3)

armored fighting vehicles – 24,608 (+5)

artillery systems – 42,687 (+47)

MLRS – 1,802 (+2)

air defense systems – 1,396 (+0)

aircraft – 436 (+0)

helicopters – 353 (+0)

unmanned ground vehicles – 1,465 (+14)

operational-tactical UAVs – 310,245 (+1,924)

cruise missiles – 4,687 (+55)

ships / boats – 33 (+0)

submarines – 2 (+0)

vehicles and fuel tankers – 99,000 (+302)

special equipment – 4,218 (+2)

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