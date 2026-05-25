Leader of Belarus’ democratic forces Tsikhanouskaya arrives in Kyiv. PHOTOS

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya has arrived in Kyiv on her first official visit.

Censor.NET reports this, citing her Telegram channel.

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Tsikhanouskaya thanked Ukrzaliznytsia for bringing her safely and quickly to Kyiv. She showed a personalized train ticket whose route was listed as "Full Przemyśl – free Kyiv – free Minsk."

Immediately after her arrival, Tsikhanouskaya went to the grave of Belarusian volunteer Maria Zaitseva, who was killed in action while fighting for Ukraine.

"She symbolizes not only our resistance to dictatorship, but also Ukrainian-Belarusian solidarity. It was very important for me to begin this visit by honoring a person who gave her life for the freedom of Ukraine and Belarus," Tsikhanouskaya wrote.

According to Tsikhanouskaya’s office, the visit will include meetings with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada, EU diplomats, as well as the opening of the Mission of the Democratic Forces of Belarus in Ukraine.

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